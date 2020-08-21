Fortnite teams with Marvel again for Chapter 2, Season 4

Fortnite has been part of a ton of crossovers ever since it rocketed to popularity a couple of years ago, and one of its oldest (and most frequent) crossover buddies is Marvel. Marvel was at the center of one of Fortnite‘s earliest crossovers, which let fans play as Thanos and wield the Infinity Gauntlet in a promotion for Avengers: Infinity War. Since then, we’ve seen Marvel and Fortnite team up a couple of times, usually to promote a new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It seems Fortnite and Marvel have decided to take their relationship to the next level, with Epic confirming today that Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 will be Marvel-themed. Of course, leaks from earlier this week suggested that such a crossover was in the works, so Epic’s official announcement doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

We don’t have very many details about this Marvel-themed season yet, as Epic has only shared a teaser trailer that carries Fortnite and Marvel branding alongside the date the new season is set to kick off: August 27th, 2020.

Ok now that my source was right, here's some more info: – There will be a Marvel/Thor POI

– There will be a Wolverine skin

– They also had a Peely with little banana claws concept (like to the "Wolverine Banana" meme)

– Comic Books pages will be found and collected in the map — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 21, 2020

Despite the lack of details, that teaser image does suggest that Thor will play a central role in the next season, and that likely means there will be a Thor skin for players to unlock in Season 4’s battle pass. On Twitter, Fortnite leaker HypeX shared some additional details on what else we can expect for the season, saying that players will be tasked with collecting comic book pages scattered around the map and that there will be a Wolverine skin.

We’ll find out more about Chapter 2, Season 4 when the update drops on August 27th, but for now, all we can say is that we hope you aren’t sick of superhero crossovers, because Fortnite has been home to a lot of them. We’ll let you know when Epic shares more about Chapter 2, Season 4, so stay tuned for that.