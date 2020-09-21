Fortnite taps hit Korean boy band BTS for Party Royale Dynamite premiere

Epic Games has announced that hit South Korean boy band BTS will be holding a virtual music video premiere in Fortnite‘s Party Royale mode. This won’t be the first time Epic has brought in musicians to play in its battle-free game mode, but BTS is arguably the most popular thus far. The band previously teased an upcoming concert at a ‘secret’ venue, which they collectively revealed is Fortnite in a video published today.

Epic is going all-in on its new BTS collaboration; it even changed its official Fortnite Twitter banner to an image of the band. If you’re not a fan of K-pop, you probably have still heard about BTS: it’s the band that set a new YouTube record with its song “Dynamite” last month. The hit received more than 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours after premiering.

With that said, it’s not surprising to hear that “Dynamite” will be played as part of the upcoming Party Royale concert in Fortnite. The event will involve the debut of the new choreographed version of the hit song “Dynamite” followed by a ‘party’ involving the Tropical Remix, the band explained in a music video on Monday.

As with past music premieres and events in Party Royale, players will get a couple of special emotes so that they can dance along with the song. According to the video, players will need to join early in order to score these emotes, though Epic hasn’t released all of the precise details at this time. Players will find the music video premiere on the Party Royale main stage.

The event will take place on September 25 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT. Epic teased the choreographed music video in one of its announcement tweets, but it’s only around a three-second clip. The event will follow past concerts and video premieres, which have also included movies. For example, Party Royale previously premiered the new trailer for the Christopher Nolan movie Tenet.