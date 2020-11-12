Fortnite survey hints at pricey subscription plan with special perks

It seems that Epic Games is exploring the possibility of offering a monthly Fortnite subscription plan that’ll give players special perks, including a monthly batch of V-Bucks — at least based on a survey that some users report seeing. The survey includes a promotional photo for the potential monthly subscription, as well as questions about users’ perception of the offerings and the potential price.

The survey was presented to @MarDlt_ on Twitter; the details were handed over to @iFireMonkey, a known data miner behind a number of past Fortnite leaks. The survey image shows an entirely new unreleased skin, which was apparently replaced with a Ghost Rider placeholder after the original image leaked.

🚨Fortnite "Monthly Crew Pack" Leak🚨 In a recent survey Epic Games has sent out, this image can be seen: With the image users are being quizzed on how they would rate the monthly subscription service. Survey was brought to my attention VIA: @MarDlt_ pic.twitter.com/daYouFMcVy — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 7, 2020

The leaked subscription promo image details a plan called the “Monthly Crew Pack,” which is listed as an early-access pack featuring an outfit and style, back bling, pickaxe, the Battle Pass, and 1,000 V-Bucks per month (the equivalent of around $10).

The survey asks users questions about what they believe is included with the subscription based on the promo images, presumably to see whether users perceive the offerings correctly.

As well, players are asked to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 how much they like (or dislike) the presented idea. It’s not clear from the shared survey and image, but iFireMoneky claims the included skin would eventually make its way into the Item Shop for non-subscribers to buy.

It actually looks like the image was FULLY changed to Ghost Rider after this leak, lol Welp you heard it here first :) pic.twitter.com/6EJ8lScKHC — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 7, 2020

Also included in the survey is a potential price for the subscription plan: a hefty $15.99, making it one of the more expensive monthly entertainment subscriptions one may sign up for. There’s also a listed “Crew Ninja” bundle with a higher price at $18.99/month. It’s unclear whether that bundle is related to the streamer Ninja.

Though the price tag is fairly high, diehard Fortnite fans may already be spending that much (or more) in the game already. When you factor in the included Battle Pass and V-Bucks on top of the skin, the price may be worth it for those who often purchase cosmetics from the Item Shop. Whether the subscription will ultimately launch is yet to be seen, however.