Fortnite summer festival detailed: Rewards, quests, and aliens

Epic has revealed some details about the mysterious party invite it published yesterday, giving Fortnite players extra incentive to participate. According to the company, this event — which will take place on the game’s Believer Beach — will be a ‘festival’ that lasts two weeks. New quests, rewards, and more will be part of the event.

On Saturday, Epic published a tweet on the official Fortnite Twitter account that announced an event called the Cosmic Summer Celebration. Players were told to head to Believer Beach at 9 AM ET on June 22, but no other details were provided. The invite naturally raised questions and Epic returned soon after with some more details.

The festivities include new quests, new rewards, and a whole lot of fun with your friends! Looking forward to sharing more about this 2-week party, starting June 22nd! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 19, 2021

If you won’t be available on June 22 at 9 AM, don’t worry — Epic says this will be a two-week event in the form of a large beach party. Players will be given the chance to earn new rewards by completing new quests, according to the company, which says it will return next week with additional details about the festival.

It would seem this will be Epic’s big summer festival, but it’s unclear whether the company has a different, bigger event planned for the season. There’s no mention of a concert at this time, which some fans have been expecting from a summer event, but it’s possible the company simply hasn’t announced any planned entertainment yet.

We don’t yet know what rewards will be up for grabs, but Epic indicates that it’ll provide all of the details by Tuesday. Stay tuned to find out what Quests Fortnite players will able to complete, the rewards they’ll get, and whether there will be any sort of summer concert as part of the beach party.