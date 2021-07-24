Fortnite Short Nite 2 brings short movies and a premiere to Party Royale theater

Epic Games has announced the return of its Short Nite event with the new Short Nite 2. As with the original event, this latest short film showcase is happening in Fortnite‘s battle-free Party Royale mode where players can gather around the big screen. The first short debuted earlier today with more to come throughout the weekend.

Fortnite‘s Short Nite is exactly what it sounds like: an event involving short films that are, in this case, displayed on the outdoor theater in Party Royale. The event started at 2 PM ET today and will remain live through July 25 at 2 PM ET.

Wanna see some of the best animated shorts from around the web? Of course you do! Tune into Short Nite 2 starting at 2 PM ET on July 23 to catch a bunch of amazing shorts 🎉 All info here: https://t.co/3Ce9YFz0c4 pic.twitter.com/eoXjiO1VQ0 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 22, 2021

The event will be non-stop during these dates, according to Epic, meaning you should be able to head over to the in-game theater at any point through mid-Sunday to catch the clips for yourself. The showcase includes the world premiere for Gildedguy series’ “next entry” called Gildedguy Gets Up!.

Ultimately, viewers will get to see short movies featuring action, comedy, and rhythm, Epic says, noting that the overall runtime is around 40 minutes. Players can view a trailer with clips from the short movies in the Fortnite news feed now.

As with the previous event, Short Nite 2 includes support for the game’s picture-in-picture mode, assuming you access it during the right times and have the feature turned on in the game settings. Streamers should avoid turning this feature on over potential copyright strikes or demonetization of their videos.