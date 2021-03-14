Fortnite Season 6 teasers detailed: Restricted file, Dire Wolves, Zero Point

We’re only a couple of days away from the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 6, and with it will come a number of huge changes — at least based on Epic’s teasing. The company previously released a FAQ regarding the next season, including its March 16 release date and how the Season 5 finale will snowball into Season 6. Now the company is back with a proper teaser, and there’s a bunch of hints mixed in.

Players have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Fortnite Season 6, which has been kept expertly under wraps. Unlike the past two seasons, which saw major leaks, there’s very little known about what Epic has planned for its next battle royale season aside from what it has revealed on its own.

We know based on last week’s FAQ that the start of Season 6 will bring a single-player narrative experience, a first for the battle royale game. Likewise, Epic has promised that fans can expect its most ‘cinematic’ experience to date, though it remains unclear how the series finale will play out. It seems that whatever is planned will bridge the end of Season 5 into Season 6, with the ‘big event’ possibly happening at the start of the next season.

Dire Wolves finally arrive

With those details out of the way, Epic has finally dropped a proper teaser for the game’s finale, one that seems to include details about what players can expect from the next season. Remember those ‘dire wolves’ we heard leak months ago? It seems they’re finally going to arrive in Fortnite with Season 6.

In case you forgot about this particularly tantalizing leak, here’s the summary: back in December 2020, game streamer Tabor Hill — who previously leaked major then-new changes like the sharks — revealed that Epic was likely planning to add wolves or some kind of similar beast to the game.

That leak suggested the wolves would arrive in Season 5, which obviously didn’t happen. However, Epic’s new teaser video (in the tweet above) includes small images, one of which features what appears to be some type of werewolf creature. This indicates that Hill was correct with his leak, he simply got the season wrong.

Agent Jones is in trouble

The Fortnite Season 6 teaser video focuses on Agent Jones, who has been dropping through different realities to bring hunters to the battle royale island. It seems that Agent Jones has been betrayed in some way — he needs access to a restricted file that he is not able to access.

As he grows more frustrated, Agent Jones rants:

We’ve lost control of the Zero Point, do you get what that means? You must not because you’re doing nothing. I’ve dedicated my life to the Order. I’ve given everything. And for what? To just sit back and watch Reality end? That’s not who we are! At least, it’s not who I am. Not anymore.

The spiel indicates that the Order may not care about the incoming disaster — or, perhaps, played a role in bringing it about.

Zero Point

The Order has, according to Agent Jones’ latest reality log, lost complete control of the Zero Point, meaning it’s probably safe to say that the upcoming transition event from Season 5 to Season 6 will likely revolve around the Zero Point. Even more interesting is Jonesy’s new ‘rogue agent’ like persona, hinting that he may play the key role in saving Reality from destruction.

This may tie into the solo player narrative event players will experience with the launch of Season 6 — perhaps we’ll all play at Agent Jones as he navigates fractured reality and pulls off what is necessary to bring about the next round of changes.

The solo experience will be available to all players when they first log into the game in Season 6, so you don’t have to stress about being able to play at a specific time. Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 6 arrives on March 16.