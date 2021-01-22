Fortnite Sarah Connor and Terminator skins arrive: Watch the trailer now

Just hours after a leak that revealed the new skins, Epic Games has officially launched its new Terminator T-800 and Sarah Conner offerings. The new skins were introduced alongside a new launch trailer showing Agent Jonesy and how he brought the two characters to the battle royale island, where they’ll now operate as bounty hunters.

Fortnite players have been expecting a Terminator skin in the game for a while now, one that joins the recently added Predator skin and some previous other bounty hunters. Players were also surprised by the addition of Sarah Connor skin, which appears to be loosely styled after the Sarah Connor we saw in Terminator: Dark Fate.

A machine that will never stop. Sarah Connor and the T-800 are the newest Hunters to arrive on the Island. Grab them in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/l02H66LjTZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 22, 2021

The skins match the leak we saw earlier today, meaning you probably already know what to expect. The Terminator skin includes its own built-in emote, and players have the option of buying the related Techno-Grip Axe and HK Sky Net Uplink Back Bling.

The Sarah Connor skin, meanwhile, has two variants and can be acquired with the related Combat Knife and T-800 Endoskeleton Arm Back Bling. Don’t forget to watch the very brief trailer that arrived with the skin — it shows Agent Jonesy saving the Terminator just as he was about to disappear into the molten liquid, his hand outstretched in a thumbs-up.

The trailer doesn’t add anything new to the season’s storyline — with the exception of another bounty hunter, of course — but it seems we’re getting closer to whatever Epic has cooked up for its first big finale of the year.