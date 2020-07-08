Fortnite replay teases the Season 3 return of an old favorite

Epic is slowly reducing the amount of water on the Fortnite battle royale island, revealing the structures that were damaged and otherwise covered by the massive Storm at the end of Season 2. The expectation is that eventually most of the water will be gone and the roads will return, as will the islands and landmasses we saw pre-flood. It seems that once the water is gone, a familiar item will return.

Epic frequently adds and removes items from Fortnite, some of them having made a return multiple times. These are often consumables and weapons, but can sometimes include vehicles and other general items. One of these was the Vending Machine, which used to be scattered around the map to give players fast access to heals and high-tier items.

The company brought some items back with the arrival of Season 2 and Season 3, and it seems it will hold that trend in coming weeks. A Fortnite player reports in a Reddit post that when evaluating game footage through Replay Mode, he or she noticed the presence of a Vending Machine under the water near a building.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a Replay Mode glitch has revealed the presence of an upcoming change or addition, though it isn’t clear whether Epic actually plans to bring back the machines. The Reddit post was published late last month but was recently spied by Fortnite Intel.

Fortnite is currently in the middle of its Season 3 (or still in the early stages if Epic’s delay trend holds) and is currently full of water, though there’s less flooding than players saw at the start of the season. This time around, Epic is presenting an Aquaman skin alongside the ability to customize an umbrella, assuming you have the Battle Pass.