Fortnite PSA: You must change privacy setting for Hearts Wild Team Battles

If you’re taking part in Fortnite‘s Hearts Wild event running through February 15, there’s one small detail you may have missed: a certain privacy feature needs to be disabled in order for the game to track your progress. As expected, the event offers players a number of rewards, including early access to the Lovely Outfit and more.

Part of the Hearts Wild event are community battles called Hearts Wild Team Battles. The challenges kicked off yesterday and will run through February 17, giving teams of players the chance to win various in-game rewards, including emoticons, banners, sprays, and a pickaxe.

The key to getting these items is coming in somewhere between fifth and first place — this means your placement in the match is a necessary detail for potentially winning. That’s why it’s necessary to disable a specific privacy setting, otherwise, the game won’t be able to track your progress and you won’t get a shot at winning.

Participating in the Hearts Wild Team Battles? Don't forget to turn on the "Show on career leaderboards" in the Account and Privacy settings so your progress can be tracked! Learn more: https://t.co/qeAMdWArfc pic.twitter.com/9hPEAIj4iJ — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 11, 2021

Epic recently highlighted this small detail in a tweet on its Fortnite Status Twitter account, where it notes that users must make sure the ‘Show on career leaderboards’ option is turned on under their Account > Gameplay Privacy menu.

Depending on your rank in the Hearts Wild Team Battles, you’ll have a chance to win the Hearts Wild Team Battles banner, Perfect Match emoticon, Reel Love spray, Shuffly Shapes wrap, and the Breathless Blades pickaxe. Everything is, quite obviously, themed for Valentine’s day.