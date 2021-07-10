Fortnite PSA: This is the last weekend to submit your own skin concept

If you dream of seeing your own skin concept appear in Fortnite, Epic is currently offering you a shot at fulfilling that dream. However, this is your last weekend to submit your idea in hopes of getting an official skin launch — the opportunity ends on Monday, after which point any concepts you submit won’t be included for consideration.

The Fortnite opportunity is called Concept Royale and it offers players the opportunity to send in their own winter-themed skin concepts for potential inclusion in the game later this year. As previously announced, the opportunity will end a minute before midnight on July 11, meaning you have only until late Sunday night to send in your idea.

Epic will ultimately choose two ideas to turn into outfits that’ll be made available in the game. The people who submit the two winning concepts will each receive $2,500 as a prize in addition to getting to see their own skin idea in the hit title. The contest kicked off on June 15 and is open to players who are at least 13 years old.

The submitted concepts must be original works and designed to match the holiday season. Epic plans to introduce them during its Winter 2021 event, which will start toward the end of the year. The company suggests the submitted skin concepts should be “festive, frosty, and fun designs.” Past examples of winter-themed skins include things like a light-filled tree and a muscular Santa.

In order to bring your designs to Epic’s attention, you must share the work on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag “#ConceptRoyaleContest,” otherwise the company won’t be able to find the entries. Head over to the Epic Games website to read the entire contest rules.