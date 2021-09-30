Fortnite PlayStation Cup earmarks $113,400 for PS4 and PS5 players

Epic Games has announced the next Fortnite PlayStation Cup, a tournament with a cash prize for those who compete. As you’d expect given the competition’s name, the tournament is exclusive to PlayStation console owners, meaning you’ll need a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 model for a shot at part of the cash prize pool.

As far as Fortnite tournaments go, the PlayStation Cup isn’t as big of a deal as some we’ve seen in the past. This is a fun opportunity for those faithful to Sony’s consoles to compete for a cut of a cash prize — in this case, $113,400 that’ll be up for grabs in October and the same amount that will once again be available in November.

PlayStation players get ready! We're bringing two PlayStation only cups to Fortnite with a $113,400 prize pool for each cup, and it starts on October 2. More info below. Blog: https://t.co/aodg4XilET

Rules: https://t.co/wXYe8v4jHm pic.twitter.com/9TSyP5ocdE — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) September 29, 2021

The first Fortnite PlayStation Cup will kick off on October 2; that gives you just a few days to start playing Arena matches to sharpen your skills. The tournament, meanwhile, will be listed in Fortnite‘s Compete tab with the start time listed for each player’s region.

The tournament will take place with Solo matches for eligible players. A total of 10 games can be played over the three-hour period during which the PlayStation Cup will take place. Though you don’t have to play all 10 matches, playing as many as possible will increase your odds of ranking higher and making it to the tournament’s second round.

The top 100 players from the October tournament will move on to the second round, which will involve only six matches total. The Fortnite PlayStation Cup’s winners will be the top players from the second round, with the first place winner getting $1,200, the second getting $1,100, and the third getting $1,000.

The exact amount of cash prizes — which will be offered for everyone down to the player who ranks in slot 64 — will vary based on the region in which the player is located. Check out Epic’s blog post for the full details.