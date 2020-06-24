Fortnite Party Royale will host full Christopher Nolan movies

Epic is planning another Christopher Nolan promotion in its Fortnite Party Royale game mode, but one that will be quite a bit more substantial that its recent Tenet trailer premiere. In addition to the concert the company recently revealed, Epic says that its Fortnite players will soon be able to tune into Party Royale to watch a full Christopher Nolan movie like Inception.

Fortnite‘s Party Royale mode is something like a social gathering hub for players, enabling them to chill out, explore a festive island, and play mini-games without worrying about eliminations. The island includes a large stage that plays music and, at times, is used to host concerts, including one Epic has planned for tomorrow.

The day after its Party Royale concert on June 25, Epic will have another big offering for Fortnite players: three different full Christopher Nolan movies. The movies will play on the big screen in the game, the same one used to showcase the Tenet trailer a few weeks ago.

Get ready for Movie Nite at Party Royale 🍿 This Friday, June 26, grab some popcorn and catch one of three full-length Christopher Nolan feature films depending on your region! Check out showtimes and what’s playing in your country here: https://t.co/ke3bN7WYuP pic.twitter.com/4Md15S9qI2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 24, 2020

A total of three movies will be streamed: Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige. However, players won’t get to see all three of them in the game — the one you will be shown depends on which region you live in. A huge number of countries are included in the Friday movie night, but some are being left out, including Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Greece, Russia, and a handful of others.

For players located in the US and Japan, you’ll get to watch Inception starting at 8AM ET on June 26; there will be two more showings at 8PM and 11:55PM, as well. Players in Canada and the UK will be shown The Prestige with one showtime at noon ET on Friday. Head over to the Party Royale website to enter your country and see which movie and showtimes are available to you.