Fortnite Marvel Royalty and Warriors pack arrives with three skins

As anticipated, Fortnite has just added the new Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack featuring three new skins and items from the Marvel universe. Of course, the big Marvel crossover is over, but you still have the opportunity to play as Black Panther, Captain Marvel, or Taskmaster (or all three, if you’re particularly enthusiastic).

Epic announced earlier today that it would be releasing the Marvel Royalty and Warriors pack some time later on today — and that time has arrived. You can now find all three aforementioned skins in the Item Shop, as well as a neat new trailer introducing the characters.

Because this is a pack rather than individual items, you’ll get all three characters, as well as their related style variants, gliders, back bling, and pickaxes. Items include things like the Alpha Staff, Wakandan Skyrider, Mimic Shield, Vibranium Daggers Dual pickaxes, and more.

As you’d expect, the pack doesn’t come cheap at $24.99 USD. The purchase is made outright through your game store, depending on which platform you use, not with the in-game currency V-Bucks. It’s unclear how long the Marvel Royalty and Warriors pack will remain available to buy.

The new offering joins a few other packs currently available in the Fortnite Item Shop, including Polar Legends Pack with winter skins for $19.99 USD, ‘The Last Laugh’ bundle with DC characters for $29.99 USD, and the Diamond Diva Pack for $3.99 USD. The latter two bundles include some V-Bucks with the purchase.