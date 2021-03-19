Fortnite maintenance patch drops for PC, consoles, and Android

A few days after launching the game’s sixth season, Epic has released a maintenance patch that addresses some issues with Fortnite‘s Creative mode. The update first arrived for PC and consoles, but has also since arrived for mobile players on Android, as well. If you’ve noticed some missing textures in Creative, you’ll want to follow Epic’s instructions to get them back.

The maintenance patch, as its name suggests, is a small update that addresses some issues that were introduced with the big season update released earlier this week. Earlier today, Epic said the patch was available to download and install on PC, Xbox, the PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

We are deploying a maintenance patch on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles and PS4|5. You will be prompted to download the update after your match or before launching your game. The patch will be available later on Android. More info about the patch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fjro4aeQge — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 19, 2021

In an update a few hours later, the company said that Android users can now also download and install the maintenance patch. While it’s not necessary to play the game, the patch will address some issues that have appeared in the game’s Creative mode.

Once installed, textures missing from some galleries in Creative should return. Likewise, the patch addresses an issue that prevented Creative players from dropping certain specific ammo and material stacks.

Assuming the patch has rolled your way, you’ll see a prompt to install it either after you finish playing your most recent match or when you launch the game for the first time following its release. Epic says that any Creative props that are missing textures will need to be replaced after installing the patch.