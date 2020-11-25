Fortnite leak reveals Mandalorian skin, but can we expect a crossover?

It seems Star Wars is returning to Fortnite in Season 5, at least in the form of new skins. A leak reveals content from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and includes a glimpse of the show’s most-loved character: Baby Yoda. It appears the tiny, adorable alien will be available to players as back bling — and it may not cost you anything extra.

We’re almost a year past the big Fortnite x Star Wars crossover that brought characters like Rey to the game, as well as lightsabers, Force powers, stormtroopers, and more. It seems unlikely that Epic will introduce yet another major Star Wars crossover so soon after the last one, but a leak reveals that The Mandalorian may make an appearance in Season 5.

Disney Plus has only recently released the second season of The Mandalorian, a Star Wars show that has consistently earned praise from viewers and critics alike. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some sort of tie-in with the season in Fortnite‘s next season, though fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up for a full crossover.

Epic and Disney Plus have already teamed up to offer a streaming perk for Fortnite players who purchase items in the game. It’s no surprise, then, that a new leak reveals a skin and back bling from The Mandalorian, including Baby Yoda back bling and the Mandalorian himself.

reposting busting out the old mute word: ContainsSpoilers battle pass leak etc etc New battle pass image leaked: mandalorian, more than likely a deadpool situation which i can handle. pic.twitter.com/YUsEqF4DXs — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) November 24, 2020

The best part? The leaked image references the Season 5 battle pass, meaning the skin isn’t one that would appear in the Item Shop, but rather would be included with the season pass. The Mandalorian may end up being the secret skin, one that will — at least based on the leaked image — include Baby Yoda back bling.