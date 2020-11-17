Fortnite leak reveals free exclusive Splash Damage bundle for Intel users

Epic Games and Intel have teamed up to release a new exclusive bundle called the ‘Splash Damage Set,’ at least according to a new leak that reveals this skin will be made available to some PC players. Though it doesn’t seem that the bundle has been officially announced at this time, the leak reveals the details, including how long you have to claim the offering.

Fortnite bundles and items made exclusively available to some players is nothing new — PlayStation players, in particular, have received many free items in the past, though this usually required them to have a PlayStation Plus subscription. PC gamers have, too, received some freebies in the past.

The Intel promotion appeared on a number of Fortnite leak accounts on Twitter and the process to claim it was recently published in a video by data-miner HypeX (below). The bundle features the ‘Surf Strider’ kit, which is part of the Splash Damage bundle, including the skin, pickaxe, and glider.

There’s a bit of confusion related to claiming the bundle — some report success in redeeming it through the Intel Software Bonus website, while others aren’t able to. Our own attempt to redeem the bundle didn’t reveal it as an option, so it’s unclear whether the bundle is officially available or if it briefly launched prematurely.

You’ll need to own a certain eligible Intel SKU to claim the offer, but many different processors are covered (as listed in the video below), so there’s a good chance that you’ll qualify. The redemption process involves proving that you own the eligible hardware to claim the free bundle, mind.

A promotional image circulating on Twitter lists the Splash Damage Set as being available to redeem by March 31, 2021. The promotion is also offering players access to more than 10 apps, including software like PhotoDirector and VEGAS Pro 365.