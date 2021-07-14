Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull: Where to find and how to use the disguise

More than two weeks after we first learned about the new consumable, Epic has officially updated Fortnite with a new item called Inflate-A-Bull. The consumable item looks the way we expected based on past leaks: like an inflatable bull costume. Beyond that, Epic has finally confirmed the purpose of this new item.

Inflate-A-Bull is, Epic says, a cow disguise made by the game’s fictional Imagined Order in order to “surprise attack” the alien invaders. The IO decided to make this disguise “knowing that cattle are an alien abduction favorite,” at least according to a Hot Saucers mailing list message from the game character Mari.

The Inflate-A-Bull indeed resides on the player’s back and, once deployed, enables them to bounce and roll out of harm’s way. This is particularly useful when you need to get down a hill quickly, as rolling downhill happens much faster than running. Inflating the disguise will also immediately get rid of an unwanted alien parasite.

Mari reporting – Got a hot saucy update on emergency evasion tech! IO agents have nicknamed it the Inflate-a-Bull! Bounce around like a totally normal-looking cow… bounces… around…? 🐮#HotSaucersLeakshttps://t.co/QP28yNC7JJ pic.twitter.com/58sX1tTlOx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 13, 2021

Of course, one must question how effective a cow disguise is when aliens are, according to the lore, actively drawn toward cattle. Epic notes this little issue, warning that Saucers may be more prone to eyeing players when they’re wearing the inflatable, but that ultimately the benefits it offers outweighs the abduction risk.

The disguise will also protect you from getting shot, but only once because the same shot will pop the suit, leaving you exposed and vulnerable. There is a waiting period after getting shot before you can deploy the disguise again, but if you manually deflate it instead, it’ll deploy much more rapidly the second time.

Unlike a previous leak that claimed you’d have to get the disguise from the Rick Sanchez AI characters, Epic notes that you’ll be able to get them from chests — both the small normal chests and the large IO crates.