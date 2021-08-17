Fortnite Impostors is Epic’s answer to Among Us

During the COVID-19 pandemic, an unsuspecting little game called Among Us took the gaming world by storm. Inspired by the party game Mafia (which is typically played in-person), Among Us saw a very sharp rise in popularity during the pandemic as people were stuck at home and looking for ways to pass the time with friends. Fast forward to today, and the influence of Among Us is clearer than ever, thanks in part to the fact that Fortnite is launching its own version of the game.

Dubbed Fortnite Impostors, this new game mode seems to have a lot in common with Among Us and the party games that inspired it. Fortnite Impostors supports up to 10 players, and in a full group, there will be 8 Agents and 2 Impostors. Games take place on The Bridge, and Agents are tasked with keeping everything up and running, whether that’s repairing the Battle Bus or “calibrating chests and llamas.”

Impostors, obviously, need to stop Agents from completing all their tasks. They’ll have a few abilities that will allow them to do that. For instance, Impostors can disable assignments for a short period of time, making it so Agents can’t progress their tasks. They can also teleport all players in the game to random locations on The Bridge, and they can even make everyone look like Peely for a short time.

In a blog post today, Epic says that groups of any size can queue into Fortnite Impostors and that matchmaking will automatically fill to the max of 10 players. On the other hand, players can also create private matches with as little as four players in a group. Public voice chat is disabled in Fortnite Impostors, but players can use emotes and quick chat to talk to one another in-game. Just like in Among Us, players can Force a Discussion whenever they come across an eliminated Agent or by heading to the discussion panel in the central room of The Bridge.

The game is over when all of the Impostors have been eliminated or when Impostors comprise one half or more of the surviving crew. It’ll be interesting to see if Fortnite Impostors takes off given the relative ease of obtaining a copy of Among Us, but if you want to take it for a spin, the mode is live in Fortnite beginning today.