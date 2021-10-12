Fortnite Impostors finally gives Among Us credit while teasing a new collaboration

Back in August, Epic Games rolled out a new game mode for Fortnite called Fortnite Impostors. The mode was a Fortnite-themed take on the Mafia/Werewolf party game made popular in video game format by Among Us, which exploded in popularity during the pandemic. There was just one problem with the rollout of Fortnite Impostors, as there was no mention of Among Us – a game it clearly drew inspiration from – anywhere to be seen.

That didn’t sit well with fans of Among Us, and even some of the developers and staff at Innersloth expressed their disappointment that Epic didn’t reach out to the studio before launching Fortnite Impostors. In one tweet, Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander even said that the studio had been attempting to collaborate with Epic before Fortnite Impostors was announced.

🍌Peely Party!🍌 Impostor's mode, inspired by the hit @AmongUsGame, received some updates in v18.20 including: ✅Role Bias – Agent or Impostor? Get a better chance of getting the role you want

✅Open Voice Chat Playlist – Discuss who's being shady Info: https://t.co/K30kDK1mLi — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 12, 2021

Fast forward a couple of months, and now it seems that Innersloth and Among Us have the shout-out they were looking for back in August. In a tweet published earlier today, the official Fortnite account finally said directly that Among Us was the inspiration for the Fortnite Impostors mode.

Not only that, but an exchange between the two companies suggests that the collaboration Bromander talked about back in August is finally happening. We have no idea what such a collaboration could entail, but it looks like the two companies are now hammering out those exact details.

So, even though Innersloth didn’t get its due credit as soon as it should have, at least the studio got it in the end. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more information on this upcoming collaboration between Fortnite and Among Us, so stay tuned for that info.