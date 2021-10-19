Fortnite gets new downloadable paper masks and foldables for Halloween

Epic has released a new series of downloadable content based on its hit game Fortnite, enabling fans to print foldable projects for fun. Among other things, the new foldables include some masks based on popular Fortnite skins that kids can fold and then wear for the Halloween season’s costume parties and festivities.

Epic calls its new batch of downloadable content “Fortnitemares Papercraft Cosplay; the free mask projects include ones based on Meowscles, Fishstick, and Peely. The batch also includes mini foldables, as well, for making tiny figurines that can be collected or placed around as decoration.

Fortnite Papercraft Cosplay is back with more wicked creations. Craft your own mini-foldable Midas or become some of your favorite characters. Share your creations using #MyFortnitemareshttps://t.co/Th4Fev6HMq pic.twitter.com/C1vAZb7DIY — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 18, 2021

The mini foldables include one based on Shadow Midas, Crimson Sanctum, and Kevin the Cube. All three options are rated as “very easy,” meaning young children should be able to cut out and assemble the figures with little or no help. Each download includes instructions on how to cut and fold the projects.

The downloadable content is available as PDFs; you’ll need a printer to share the content. Epic says the projects can be printed on A4 or US letter size paper, ideally cardstock, plus you’ll need scissors, glue or tape, a ruler, a thick sewing needle or folding bone, and string or an elastic band for the face masks.

Each printable project has instructions listed on the page. This isn’t the first time Epic has released free paper projects based on Fortnite characters. Players can still download the older options from Epic’s website, including the Wild Card Mask and Cluck mini-foldable.