Fortnite gets League of Legends skin to celebrate Netflix’s Arcane series

Saturday, November 6, marked the premiere of Riot Games’ animated Netflix series Arcane based on the hit video game League of Legends. Here to help fans celebrate is Epic Games with a new Jinx skin in Fortnite. The announcement comes amid the launch of League of Legends in the Epic Games Store alongside other titles like Valorant.

The first few episodes of Arcane are now live on Netflix, finally offering League of Legends players the animated series they’ve anticipated for years. The show revolves around two champions and their origin stories, one of whom is Jinx — the character Fortnite players can now purchase from the battle royale game’s Item Shop.

As tends to be the case with crossover launches in Fortnite, the skin is part of a bundle that includes related items like the Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe, Jinx’s Dream Monkey Back Bling, and the Playground Instrumental Lobby Track. Buyers also get the Katchoo! and Wreaking Havoc loading screens, plus the Jinxed Spray.

Players who want only some of these items have the option of purchasing them with V-Bucks separately. The Arcane Jinx skin on its own is priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, which is the equivalent of around $15, while the Arcane Jinx Bundle is only a bit more at 1,800 V-Bucks.

The Pow Pow Crusher pickaxe is also offered as a standalone purchase for 800 V-Bucks, while the Playground Instrumental Lobby Track is available at 200 V-Bucks. As with other crossover bundles in the Fortnite Item Shop, the offering will eventually be removed and may not return in the future.