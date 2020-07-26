Fortnite Galaxy Cup event: Last chance to unlock Galaxy Scout skin

In case you forgot, today is your last chance to unlock the rare Galaxy Scout skin in Fortnite mobile. The skin is offered as part of this weekend’s Fortnite Galaxy Cup event, which offers up a female variant of the Samsung Galaxy skin first introduced back in 2018. Not everyone who wants the skin will get it, however — here’s what you need to know before playing.

The Fortnite Galaxy Event is exactly what it sounds like: a new tournament launched by Epic in partnership with Samsung that offers a new galaxy-themed skin. The event is only live this weekend and only available for Android device owners who participate in matches using the Fortnite mobile app.

Control the galaxy 🌌 Introducing the Fortnite Galaxy Cup. Any player on an Android device can play for a chance to win the all-new Galaxy Scout Outfit and Star Scout Wrap early! More details and information on how to enter here: https://t.co/9OYF6xLJVa pic.twitter.com/fdsDmSfaoa — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) July 21, 2020

Anyone who plays at least five matches in the event will get the new Star Scout Wrap, but only the top players from each server region will receive the Galaxy Scout skin. The regional winners are declared daily on July 25 and July 26, with 10,000 earmarked for European players, another 10,000 for North American players, and from 1,250 to 2,500 for players on Asia, Oceania, Middle East, and Latin America servers.

Quite obviously, you’ll need a higher-end Android device and a controller if you hope to rank high enough to get the skin. An Android tablet is ideal, but higher-end smartphones, particularly those with larger screens, will obviously work. The event is essentially a Samsung Galaxy promotion — and, Epic notes, players can download Fortnite mobile from the Galaxy Store in addition to Google Play.

If your account is eligible for the event, you’ll need to make sure that you have two-factor authentication turned on to participate. Those who aren’t able to participate in the event will get the opportunity to buy the Galaxy Scout skin and related cosmetics in the Item Shop, but Epic hasn’t yet said how much they will cost.