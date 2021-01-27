Fortnite FNCS Season 5 will come with some broadcast changes

Just ahead of its Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) for Chapter 2 – Season 5 comes an update from Epic on how you’ll be able to watch the game and some changes it will introduce with regards to its broadcast of the events. ‘This season we are altering our broadcast to focus on the pivotal stages of competition,’ Epic says, also revealing that it will add support for more languages.

What does Epic mean by focusing on the ‘most pivotal stages of competition?’ According to the company, it will focus on the final Qualifiers round scheduled for February 7, 14, and 21, as well as the Semi-Finals and Finals. The broadcast will cover the expected EU, North America-East (NAE), and Brasil regions, but will also add the North America-West (NAW) region back into the mix.

Chapter 2 – Season 5 #FNCS is right around the corner and we've got info on Twitch Drops, when to watch and where to watch. 🔗: https://t.co/U3uWCaTt31 pic.twitter.com/cU9BoajxHs — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) January 27, 2021

As well, the Australian Open will make an OCE region broadcast available. As mentioned, Epic is also expanding broadcast language support — fans in the EU region will also be able to listen to the events in Spanish, French, and German.

If you plan to watch the event, you can head over to Epic’s newly posted Fortnite FNCS programming schedule to see the times and regions for each planned broadcast, including for each available language. You can easily watch by using the Watch.Fortnite.com platform.

As well, Epic has detailed the Twitch Drops that players can expect this season. Assuming you watch a supported channel during the FNCS event, you can link your Twitch and Epic accounts with the Fortnite website to get the drops. Each week will bring new items, some of which Epic has teased ahead of time, including loading screens, emoticons, sprays, and back bling.