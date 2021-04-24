Fortnite FNCS Qualifiers coverage starts tomorrow: How to watch

Epic will kick off the first week of Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 6 FNCS Qualifiers tomorrow and fans will be able to tune in with an official broadcast. The company has detailed its plans ahead of the event, revealing the links for streaming the coverage in various regions and languages, including the US, EU, and Brazil.

According to Epic, it will follow the same broadcast schedule it used in the previous season’s final day coverage. Fans have two options to watch tomorrow’s Qualifiers: on the watch.fortnite.com website, which offers access to all of the supported language streams, as well as on various Twitch accounts, including /Fortnite, /FortniteFR, /FortniteDE, /FortniteES, and Brasil_Fortnite.

Get HYPED! FNCS is underway and our official broadcast will begin this Sunday, April 25, at 1pm ET. We hope you'll join us as we cover the EU, NAE and NAW Qualifiers. https://t.co/nJ3H6ezSG7 pic.twitter.com/5j5nbi9Bq5 — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 23, 2021

Viewers can expect live coverage of the NAE/NAW, EU, and BR server regions for the first three Qualifiers on Sundays starting April 25 through May 9. Following that, Epic plans to have the FNCS Semi-Finals on May 22 and the Finals broadcast from May 29 – 30. Assuming you’re in North America, you’ll be able to tune in to the official broadcast starting at 5 PM EST (2 PM PT) tomorrow to watch the coverage in English.

The NAE coverage will start first at 5:15 PM ET, while the NAW live coverage will kick off at around 6:15 PM PT (9:15 PM ET). The EU coverage, meanwhile, will start at 7PM CET (1PM ET) with broadcasts available in German, English, French, and Spanish. Finally, Brazil Qualifiers coverage will start at 3:50 PM BRT and run through around 7:30 PM.

As with past seasons, Epic plans Twitch Drops for users on that platform — however, there will be a delay in getting them due to ‘technical issues with Twitch’ that Epic says it has faced during Season 6. The company says it wants to bring the Twitch Drops later on in Chapter 2 – Season 6 and that it’ll let fans know when they’re going to start rolling out.