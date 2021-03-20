Fortnite FNCS All-Star Showdown $3m tournament revealed

Epic has announced an upcoming Fortnite tournament, as well as how it will handle its competitive series this season in light of the big changes introduced to the game. Among other things, Epic says that Arena Hype from the previous season will carry over to Season 6 so that every player can get experience competing against similarly ranked players while mastering crafting and wildlife.

The Fortnite FNCS Season 6 All-Star Showdown tournament was revealed as part of Epic’s season 5 competitive summary. The company acknowledges that the addition of crafting and wildlife hunting will change the way the competitive events play out and players will need some time to get used to these changes.

For that reason, Epic will rollover Arena Hype before resetting it on March 23, giving players the chance to become familiar with the changes while still competing with people who have similar skill levels. The company describes March 16 – 23 as a Competitive Preseason.

As for the All-Star Showdown, Epic says this tournament will take place from June 23 to 26 and include a $3 million prize pool. The tournament will include ‘non-Battle Royale team based competition,’ according to Epic, as well as skills challenges and a Solo tournament.

Players will need to be invited to compete in the event; these invites will be based on their final rank from the previous season or from Season 6 FNCS, depending on the player. The company promises to return with more details about the event later on this year as we get closer to June.