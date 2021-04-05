Fortnite Crew survey hints at major changes and new perks

It looks like Epic Games is exploring an upgrade to its Fortnite Crew subscription that, at least based on a leaked survey, would add a number of new perks to the plan. Some players have been on the receiving end of a new Fortnite Crew survey from Epic, one that asks them what kind of new perks they would be interested in.

Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription that gives players a new skin every month, including its related back bling and pickaxe, plus 1,000 V-Bucks for use in the Item Shop. Subscribers also automatically get the season battle pass. Whether that’s enough to justify the $11.99/month price probably depends on how often you play.

Thanks to @ryanon120fps it appears they added more potential Fortnite Crew features to a recent Survey! – XP multiplier for Crew-members

– Crew-exclusive challenges with XP/Battle Pass Level rewards

– Crew-exclusive challenges with cosmetic rewards. https://t.co/G7uoWusby2 pic.twitter.com/rMiDFB0kMF — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 6, 2021

Screenshots of the survey were recently shared by game data-miner iFireMonkey on Twitter. In them, players are asked to rank the perks they’d like to see in order of interest.

These new potential additions are vast, including things like an XP multiplier just for Crew subscribers, exclusive challenges and rewards, unlimited-storage cloud-based replays, custom matchmaking features, and more.

Though the company hasn’t made any official changes to Fortnite Crew, the survey indicates the company is exploring new perks that may join the existing offerings. Absent from the leak is any information about potential price changes that may come with the changes.