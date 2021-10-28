Fortnite Crew November bundle brings the final First Shadow skin

As anticipated, November’s Fortnite Crew bundle will bring the final skin in the three-part First Shadows series. Epic has confirmed the release date, as well as the other items that will be made available to subscribers. Epic first announced its plan to release a three-part Crew series involving three different characters with the same storyline, one released per month in September, October, and November.

The first character in the Fortnite First Shadow series was The Burning Wolf released in September, followed by Chaos Origins released this month. The current Crew bundle will remain available until October 31 at 8 PM ET. As Epic previously announced, Fortnite Crew subscribers who get all three skins will receive style variants for each one — and the company has now revealed those style variants will arrive with the game’s update version 18.40.

In addition to the Sierra skin released with the November bundle, subscribers can also expect the character’s Go Bag Back Bling and Serrated Steelblades Pickaxe. The bundle will likewise include the Glowing Vengeance Wrap for weapons and vehicles, as well as the Vengeance Loading Screen featured at the top of this article.

The pickaxe, back bling, and outfit will all include blue and pink Stormstepper variant styles. As with other Fortnite Crew bundles, the drop will also bring 1,000 V-Bucks for use in the game’s Item Shop and it’ll include the Battle Pass for anyone who hasn’t already purchased it.

The Fortnite Crew bundle remains priced at $11.99/month with recurring payments each month. Subscribers can cancel the plan at any time and retain the items they unlocked during their subscription. The V-Bucks, Epic reminds players, are delivered on the subscriber’s billing date, which means if you signed up for the bundle later on in the month, you won’t get your digital coins right away on November 1.