Fortnite Crew January 2021 exclusive will include Green Arrow skin

Ahead of its release to subscribers on December 31, Epic has revealed its Fortnite Crew exclusives for January 2021. Next month’s wares will revolve around a popular DC Comics character: Green Arrow. As you’d expect, the skin will be joined by its related accessories, including back bling and a pickaxe.

Fortnite Crew subscribers can expect to get the Green Arrow skin inspired by the character in The CW’s Arrow TV series. The skin is joined by a Boxing Glove pickaxe and a Tactical Quiver back bling. You’ll be able to grab the new drop starting on December 31 at 4AM PT / 7AM ET.

As with each month, the January 2021 drop will also include 1,000 V-Bucks and, assuming you don’t already have it, the seasonal Battle Pass. You have until the December 31 drop date to grab the December Crew Pack called ‘Galaxia,’ which includes galaxy-themed skins and accessories.

You, of course, must sign up for Fortnite Crew if you want to get the Green Arrow bundle. The monthly subscription costs $11.99 and is targeted at players who regularly purchase cosmetics and more from the game’s Item Shop.

Epic notes that if you already have a Crew subscription, you may have to log in to your Fortnite account through the original platform used to purchase it in order to claim the January bundle — this applies to those who have had more than 30 days pass since their last login on that platform.