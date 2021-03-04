Fortnite Creative games may soon support up to 50 players

Epic may be planning to introduce a major Fortnite Creative Mode change, one that will make certain types of games far more enjoyable. The new detail comes from game data-miners who have found evidence that Creative matches will soon support far more players — up to 50 at a time, at least based on some game code.

Fortnite‘s Creative Mode remains one of its most popular offerings. Unlike the battle royale mode and LTMs, Creative enables players to create their own worlds or play games in worlds created by other players. Creative keeps the game feeling fresh and offers players the chance to practice their skills.

The new discovery was found following the game update 15.50 released yesterday. Notorious Fortnite data-miner HYPEX published soon after that Epic is ‘considering’ the beta launch of up to 50 players in Creative games, a big change that will give creators more opportunities to dream up new experiences.

Epic is considering a BETA feature that lets you have up to 50 players in your Creative game!

If you feel like you’ve heard this news before, you probably have: nearly a year ago, ‘That Denver Guy’ on Twitter published a tweet with game code indicating that Creative mode would get support for up to 50 players. Though that change hasn’t yet happened, it seems the switch may finally be on the horizon.

Playlist_Creative_50_Player_No_MMS

Playlist_Creative_50PlayerStandard Creative might allow for up to 50 players soon? Zone wars is gonna be fun lol!

Of course, questions remain about how well this may work out. Team Rumble matches are known to get bogged down over time with excessive building and anyone who played the recent Death Run LTM likely experienced the extreme game lag that happened when dozens of traps went off at the same time.