Fortnite crafting and weapons finally get some key improvements

The latest season of Fortnite brought some big changes to the game, including the addition of new weapons and the ability to craft them into more powerful items. Though many players have enjoyed this change, the original arrangement left much to be desired and players complained about trouble finding crafting items. Now that, as well as multiple other things, have been improved.

Epic released an update in recent days and it brought a number of improvements to game balance, the company revealed in a new tweet. There’s good news for Fortnite players who enjoy crafting — the amount of crafting parts found in floor loot has been doubled, meaning you won’t have to desperately hunt for that last bone you need to upgrade your firearm.

New balance changes have arrived! Improving: ⬆️ Doubled Crafting Parts in floor loot stacks

⬆️ Makeshift AR & Revolver accuracy

⬆️ Bow headshot dmg and arrow speed

⬆️ Recycler junk bomb speed

⬆️ Primal Pistol dmg and fire rate

⬆️ Stats for all SMGs pic.twitter.com/1lLMpnFwKw — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 15, 2021

As well, Epic says it has improved the accuracy of both the makeshift revolver and the makeshift assault rifle. Arrow speed and related headshot damage have also been improved, joining a tweak to the Recycler’s junk bomb speed.

Beyond that, the company says it has improved the primal pistols’ fire rate and damage in addition to a general stats improvement for all of the SMGs. Wrapping up the changes, Epic says that it has ‘equalized’ the rates at which classic and primal weapons drop, meaning you’ll find the classic firearms more evenly spread out.

These changes join some removals that apply to the Fortnite Competitive playlist, including the removal of the Mechanical Boom Bow, Rocket Launcher, and Cuddlefish. Monitor the Fortnite Status Twitter account to keep an eye on other changes made to the game.