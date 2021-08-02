Fortnite confirms The Rift Tour with Ariana Grande: Here’s when to watch

Just as the leaks foretold, it looks like Ariana Grande will be making her Fortnite debut as part of The Rift Tour. Epic Games has confirmed that The Rift Tour will be kicking off later this week with Ariana Grande as its headliner, and there will be five different performances for Fortnite players from all over the world to watch. In addition, Epic has also teased an Ariana Grande-themed gear set as part of the Fortnite Icons series.

Epic confirmed today that the Rift Tour will take place over five performances that span three days. The company suggests that players load into Fortnite an hour before their chosen performance kicks off, with the Rift Tour playlist opening a half-hour before the show. Below, we’ve listed the show dates and times, with the first happening this Friday.

• Friday, August 6th @ 6 PM EDT

• Saturday, August 7th @ 2 PM EDT

• Sunday, August 8th @ 12 AM EDT

• Sunday, August 8th @ 10 AM EDT

• Sunday, August 8th @ 6 PM EDT

So, as you can see, there are three shows taking place on Sunday, so if you miss the shows on Friday or Saturday, it seems that you’ve got plenty of options to close out the week. Epic has launched an in-game Rift Tour tab with all of this information, but that’s also where you’ll find a set of Rift Tour Quests to unlock a collection of Ariana Grande-themed cosmetics. You can see the unlockable cosmetics in the image above; the Quests to unlock them will be available until August 8th. Everyone who attends The Rift Tour will get a special umbrella glider for showing up.

Epic also teased an incoming Ariana Grande gear pack that will be available through the Fortnite Icons series. The teaser trailer you see above reveals the Ariana Grande outfit and the Puggy Smallz Back Bling, but of course, we’re assuming there’s more to this gear than just those two items. Ariana Grande’s gear arrives in the item shop on August 4th at 8 PM EDT.