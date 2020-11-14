Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series returns with free burritos and cash

The Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series that took place back in September has returned — and yes, the company is still offering a year of free burritos to winners (plus cash). As expected, the tournament will involve qualifier rounds to determine who will move on to the Finals, which will ultimately result in three winning teams.

As with before, the latest Chipotle Challenger Series is an online Fortnite competition that will include a number of streamers, some more popular than others, including Bugha and Nick Eh 30. This is the fourth event in the series.

Event #4 will have its qualifiers conducted by Mayhem, so you’ll need to join its server after registering to participate. There are some restrictions on who can play, including a limitation to those who are located in the US and Canada. As well, players must be at least 13 years old, be part of a three-player team, have a team party leader on PC, and more.

The top four teams from each of the qualifier rounds will move on to the series Finals, which will offer three reward tiers: $5,000, $15,000, and $30,000. All three winning teams will also be given a year of free burritos from Chipotle.

The tournament qualifiers will take place on Tuesday, November 24, and on Thursday, December 3. The Finals will take place in a single NA East server event on Tuesday, December 8, starting at 3PM PT / 6PM ET. Points will be awarded based on placement and eliminations.

The Chipotle Challenger Series will be available to stream on Twitch.