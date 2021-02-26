Fortnite chestburster emote replaces xenomorph with cute llama

If Epic’s Alien crossover announcement had you wondering how the cartoonish game will handle the typically gruesome ‘chestburster’ imagery, you’re not alone. Fortnite is known for its lack of blood and generally clean child-safe nature, so it’s no surprise the company made some changes to the chestburster — though you probably didn’t expect the alien to be replaced by a llama.

If you’re not familiar with the chestburster from the Alien franchise, here’s the short version: unsuspecting humans may end up serving as the host for a xenomorph sac, which eventually grows until the tiny, fearsome alien is ready to enter the world — which it does by dramatically, and quite gruesomely, bursting out of the victim’s chest.

We knew that lunch looked suspicious. Keep your distance and grab the Burst Case Scenario Emote now! pic.twitter.com/57A9XMtvoK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2021

That type of gruesome imagery is obviously not appropriate for the Fortnite fanbase, so players are getting a modified version of this sci-fi horror: a llama exploding out of Ripley’s chest, confetti poofing into the air in front of the surprised character.

The llama makes little xenomorph noises and can be pet like the adorable little pastel-colored llama it is. The emote is called ‘Burst Case Scenario,’ and can be acquired from the Fortnite Item Shop for 300 V-Bucks.

In addition, players can get the Ellen Ripley skin for 1,500 V-Bucks, the Xenomorph skin for 1,600 V-Bucks, and a ‘Space Gear’ bundle with a drone ship, power loader arm, and chestburster emote for 1,200 V-Bucks. Players who want both skins have the option of grabbing the Ripley & Xenomorph Bundle with each character for 2,200 V-Bucks.