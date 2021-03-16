Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 kicks off with crafting, Lara Croft, and a vast wilderness

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 is here, and after a season where we saw many of pop culture’s best hunters dragged into the game, it seems we’re going back to basics for this new season. The Zero Point has been sealed off, but as that happened, it let off a pulse of energy that covered the entire island and destroyed any advanced tech left lying around. With no technologically-advanced weaponry to tap into, it seems we’ll be using more primitive tools and weapons to tame the wild areas that have sprouted up around the island.

With that in mind, it probably won’t surprise anyone to learn that this new season has been dubbed “Primal.” Fortnite‘s island has been taken over by wildlife, leading to new areas like Colossal Crops and Boney Burbs. The new season introduces a crafting mechanic that will see players creating weapons from wildlife they presumably kill and whatever technology they can salvage.

Speaking of wildlife, Epic even suggests that you’ll be able to tame some of the wildlife you encounter. One way or another, it sounds like the wildlife on the island is key to successfully crafting your arsenal, so you’ll be getting up close and person with wolves, boars, and chickens. Epic says that “the most fearsome predators have yet to hatch,” so we’ll look forward to the introduction of more wildlife later in the season.

As you play, you might even encounter some bunker chests that were left behind by those who were expecting the Zero Point to destroy the entire island. It sounds like you’ll find powerful weapons and items in those chests – perhaps more powerful than you can craft with what you find in the wild – so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for them.

As always, there’s a new battle pass shipping alongside this seasonal update, and there are even a couple celebrity skins included in this one. The first is none other than Lara Croft, who definitely knows a thing or two about surviving in the wild, while the second is Raven from DC’s Teen Titans. You can read more about the Primal battle pass over on the Fortnite website, but otherwise, jump in and take a look at how the island has changed in the wake of the Zero Point’s pulse.