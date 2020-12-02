Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 kicks off with a Mandalorian crossover

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has arrived, and it seems that we’re in for something of a shake up following last season’s Marvel antics. Season 5 is officially called Zero Point, and during it, we’ll see hunters from across all realities and various timelines arrive in Fortnite‘s world. Chief among those hunters is none other than The Mandalorian, who is accompanied as always by Baby Yoda.

It seems that these hunters are bringing their battlegrounds with them, as Epic says that we’ll be able to fight in new locales like an ancient arena and the jungle. Throughout the season, players will be able to participate in quests and bounties given the new characters that have taken up residence on the island. In addition to accepting their quests and bounties, players will also be able to challenge those characters to duels directly.

As you play a match, you’ll be able to earn bars, which are a new currency that can be exchanged with the island’s new characters for “exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services, and more.” Some of the weapons that are being introduced in Season 5 include the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun; the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, which apparently allows you to fight in both melee and long range; and the Night Hawk, which is capable of tracking enemies.

As always, there’s a new battle pass to level up as you playthrough the season, and happily, it seems that the Mandalorian skin is included in it. There are always several additional hunter skins up for grabs in the battle pass, including Menace the Gladiator and a hunter named Mancake with a stack of flapjacks for a head. You can see more of the skins that are included in the battle pass in the trailer above.

Epic suggests that we’ll see more hunters and weapons added to the game as Season 5 plays out, but regardless of what’s on the way, we’re certainly starting things strong with this Mandalorian skin. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is live now, so jump in and see what changes the Zero Point has brought along with it.