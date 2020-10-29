Fortnite C2 Season 4 leak teases game’s biggest event ever

A new leak claims that Fortnite players will experience the game’s biggest event ever in December, one so monumental that it will change the game as players know it. This is a big claim, particularly in light of the fact that Epic recently did away with its battle royale island and replaced it with an entirely new one, something that itself was the game’s biggest event to date.

The claim comes from @iFireMonkey, a known Fortnite data miner who has previously released game leaks. According to the leak account, a source reached out and claimed that Epic Games’ Creative Director Donald Mustard recently participated in ZOOM chats with video game journalists and others about the upcoming Season 4 event.

Players have anticipated the arrival of Marvel universe’s Galactus on the battle royale island — the villain is the bright purple ‘star’ in the distance — and the assumption has been that the season’s final event will feature this character. However, the new leak indicates that we may not be thinking big enough for what Epic has planned.

👀Fortnite Intel | Live Events & More👀 In a recent Zoom call with Geoff Keighley and Donald Mustard, a few hints had been revealed about the future of Fortnite. This info comes from a source who would like to remain anonymous however is credible. pic.twitter.com/RAAtSVIF4f — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 28, 2020

Fire Monkey claims to have verified that these ZOOM calls took place between Mustard and various individuals, including Phil Spencer and Geoff Keighley. The sessions reportedly revealed that The Game Awards on December 10 will include some sort of announcement related to Fortnite Battle Royale.

It’s unclear what that announcement will be, but the leak indicates that it’ll be about the game’s season finale event, which will supposedly be, “the biggest event [Epic has] ever done and it will change the future of Fortnite,” at least according to the leak.

Apparently, Mustard was asked during one of these ZOOM calls about whether a Fortnite character will be arriving in Nintendo’s Smash Bros. universe, to which Mustard allegedly said that he isn’t able to comment on the topic. Of course, Epic itself has not commented on this leak and hasn’t made any type of related announcements at this time.