Fortnite C2 Season 3 delayed yet again, but Epic has a good reason

Epic has delayed Fortnite‘s Chapter 2 – Season 3 for a third time, bumping the event and release dates to mid-June. Unlike the first two announcements, Epic has actually provided a reason for this delay, and it’s one we’ve heard from other major companies in recent days. “We’re acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players, and communities are experiencing,” Epic said in a statement.

The first time around, Epic delayed the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 3 from late May to June 4. In recent days, the company revealed in a brief statement that it was delaying the big ‘The Device’ event and Season 3 by a full week, though it didn’t provide a reason for either of these delays.

In a new post on June 3, the company said that it is delaying the event and new season release by a few more days, citing the ongoing protests and turmoil as the reason for the change. In its brief statement, Epic said:

We believe in equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these fundamentals are above politics. The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families, and their communities.

When can fans expect the great flood? It’ll follow the big Season 2 event called ‘The Device’ (formerly known as ‘Doomsday’) on June 15, a Monday. The Season 3 launch is now scheduled to take place on June 17, assuming it doesn’t end up delayed once again. Though it hasn’t been confirmed, it is likely that Season 3 will bring an island-wide flood that fundamentally changes how the game is played.