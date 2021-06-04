Fortnite Bargain Bin discounts island goods in last week to spend bars

There’s only one week left in Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 6 — and as with the previous season, Epic has warned that you need to spend your gold bars because balances will be reset to zero starting with the next season. Here to encourage that spending and give players some exotics to finish their challenges is Fortnite Bargain Bin, a week of discounts that’ll be found at island vendors across the map.

Epic refers to this as an in-game clearance event, though keep in mind that it doesn’t apply to the Item Shop. Rather, Bargain Bin week brings bar discounts to the island vendors (bots) who offer weapon upgrades, Exotic weapons, and other things that give you an edge during gameplay.

With the vendors discounted, you can get these upgrades and Exotics at lower rates, helping you spend the bars and squeeze in a few more victory royales. Some examples of the discounts include the opportunity to get the Exotic Grappler Bow, Exotic Marksman Six Shooter, and Bushranger’s proper disguise service at half off the usual bar cost.

The gold bar discounts will be available through June 7, the last day of the current season. Epic plans to launch Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 7 on June 8, at which point your bar balance will be reset to zero and you’ll have to start collecting the gold again through gameplay and harvesting.

It’s unclear whether this season will bring a big event like past seasons, though that’s likely to be the case. Aliens have started abducting players on the battle royale island and an alien invasion is expected to be the big Season 7 theme, though Epic hasn’t provided any details yet.