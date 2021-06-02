Fortnite alien abductions arrive: What we know and how to get abducted

Only hours after the last big Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 6 update arrived, data-miners revealed that an alien invasion was heading to the battle royale island and that it would arrive before the current season ends. The invasion was said to start with abductions that take place on the island and today brings the start of that activity.

Fortnite players were caught off guard on Tuesday when bright blue light beams started shooting out of the sky, targeting some players who were then pulled feet-first into a tractor beam. The UFOs are selecting random people on the island, restoring their health and shields, then dropping them back to the island — though somewhere other than where they were abducted.

The game’s next season arrives on June 7 and will, based on some images that have started making their rounds online, be called ‘They’re Coming.’ The title refers to the aliens who are expected to hit the battle royale island in the next space-themed season, though questions remain, including what kind of island makeover players can expect and whether the aliens will be found on the ground.

Early rumors claimed you needed to be near Risky Reels in order to get abducted by the aliens, but as the number of abductions increases, that has changed. It seems you can get abducted from literally anywhere on the battle royale island, but there doesn’t appear to be any way to draw the aliens toward you. As such, your best shot at getting abducted is to keep playing matches.

We’re less than a week away from the next season’s arrival, so you won’t have to remain patient much longer. Epic has managed to prevent any major season leaks akin to what we saw with the past two seasons, so it remains to be seen whether the island will get a new space theme or if the company has something else in mind.