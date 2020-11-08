Fortnite adds a special Disney Plus promo for players who buy stuff

If you make a real-money purchase in hit game Fortnite, you’ll now have the opportunity to get up to two months of Disney Plus access for free — assuming you meet the conditions for this new promotion, of course. Epic announced the new promo late last week, though it won’t be going live in-game until November 10.

Fortnite, of course, is in the middle of a superheroes-themed battle that will soon end with a showdown involving supervillain Galactus and the Nexus war. The entire season revolves around the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it’s no surprise that Epic’s latest promo involves Disney+.

The Disney+ promotion will go live on November 10 at 7PM ET and remain available until December 31, offering players who make purchases using real money the opportunity to check out Disney+ without additional cost (for up to two months).

Epic notes that it’ll extend this promotion to cover any players who purchased an item with real money, including for V-Bucks, in the game at any point starting on November 6 at 10AM ET. The Disney+ free access promo will need to be redeemed, of course, starting on November 10.

Epic notes that there are some restrictions on this promotion. Players must be at least 18 years old to redeem the offer, which is only available in certain countries, excluding certain regions like Russia, Korea, Japan, France, and a handful of other nations.

You’ll likewise need to be new to Disney+ to redeem this offer. Epic explains that purchases made using V-Bucks don’t count toward the promo — only real-money purchases do, including using real money to buy V-Bucks. This covers redeeming a physical V-Bucks card that was bought using real money at a retailer like Walmart.

Players can find all of the details, including links to redeem the Disney+ promotion, on Epic’s website here.