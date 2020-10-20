Fortnite 14.40 patch arrives tomorrow and it’ll be unusual on PC

Epic has dropped the Fortnite version 14.40 update details on its status Twitter account, revealing when the next patch will drop and when the downtime will start. As expected, the company is keeping quiet about what it has planned, but it has shared one advisory to avoid catching players off guard: this update will be a bit unusual for those who are PC.

According to Epic, the Fortnite version 14.40 update will arrive on October 21 at 4AM ET. During this time, as expected, players will be unable to access the game, but once the update is downloaded and installed, they’ll get access to all of the latest and greatest changes.

Boo.🎃 v14.40 arises tomorrow, October 21. Downtime starts at approx. 04:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/60MVUVJsZC — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 20, 2020

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, there’s really no doubt at this point that update 14.40 will bring the anticipated Fortnitemares event, something that has seen an increasing number of leaks over past days. The event is expected to bring Halloween-themed rewards, the return of the Husk monsters (possibly with a twist), and new challenges to complete.

Epic notes that when the update arrives, PC players can expect the patch to be larger than normal at a massive 27GB. According to the company, this is because the patch will ‘make optimizations on PC resulting in a massively reduced Fortnite file size.’ Ultimately, the game will be more than 60GB smaller once this patch drops.

Though this will be inconvenient for players who are on a slower Internet connection, Epic notes that it will ultimately be better in the long run. Not only will the game take up less space on the hard drive, but future patches on PC will also be smaller and players should experience ‘improved loading performance.’