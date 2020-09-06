Forthcoming smartphone powerhouses of 2020 you cannot deny

Smartphones roll out like candies these days, it thus becomes difficult to keep a tab on what’s coming in the near future. When you are searching for a premium device that has superior design, peak performance, impressive camera setup, or an overall smooth experience – it’s better to be acquainted with the smartphones that can be the game-changers. If you are planning to buy a smartphone in the holiday season, you must give these upcoming phones a thought. These are all unique in their own right – some have a good mix of everything, others present pure hardware performance, and a few boast a future-forward, trend-setting design.

Google Pixel 5

When it comes to premium Android experience, the Pixel series is impossible to ignore. The upcoming Pixel 5 is a good example of how Google has evolved as a smartphone maker. Learning from the slip-ups with previous Pixel models, Pixel 5 will be a more polished device, unifying the hardware and software experience. The upcoming Google flagship will be outfitted with Snapdragon 765 5G SoC paired to the 8GB RAM. It is going to feature a 5.8-inch (or maybe a 6-inch) 90Hz AMOLED display.

Pixel 5 is expected to arrive with a 4,000mAh battery that comes with a wireless charging feature. It will come with at least a dual-camera setup or even a third sensor, and the performance, as usual, is going to be impressive. For a rumored price tag of $600-$700, this Google phone is a true powerhouse overall, considering the prompt software support that you’ll get over the years.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Perhaps one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2020, Galaxy Z Fold 2 hits all the right notes when we talk of design innovation and powerhouse characteristics. Slated to launch on September 18, the foldable phone by Samsung brings a lot of improvements from its predecessor. There’s a 120Hz refresh rate for the main 7.6-inch display, hole-punch cameras, and processing power of Snapdragon 865 Plus that won’t leave you complaining.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 boasts a triple camera setup on the rear – a 2x telephoto shooter, ultra-wide sensor, and the regular wide-angle lens. On the inside display, there is a hole-punch shooter and one on the cover display. The striking phone will launch in the US on September 18 for a price tag of $1,999. You can also pre-order it right now.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

This year’s iPhone lineup slated for a mid-October release will have a radical design shift to the metal frame having square-edged (similar to the iPhone 4) premium steel frame. In particular, the iPhone 12 Pro Max which will carry a screen size of 6.7-inch having 2778 x 1284 resolution at 458 ppi. This year, Apple might also experiment with new color options like light blue or light orange. At the core will the 5 nanometer A14 processing chip expected to deliver a punch.

One can expect an improvement in the triple-camera setup from its predecessor and some leaks suggest a bigger, better sensor on the phone. To take the photography and video recording game even further, iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with LiDAR sensor, which has superior autofocus capabilities. It would be safe to say that the $1,099 iPhone 12 Pro Max will be a powerhouse with one of the best cameras on the market.

Sony Xperia 5 II

Sony wants to reclaim its space in the smartphone market with the upcoming flagship – Xperia 5 II that is believed to make a debut on September 17. The phone has a contoured design language with compact aesthetics – the 6.1-inch Full HD+ screen (21:9 aspect ratio) with 120Hz refresh rate will be a tad smaller than its predecessors. Performance wise, there will not be much to complain considering it would be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC paired to 8GB of RAM.

The cameras are something this phone will boast of majorly. There will be a triple-camera array on the rear with a 12MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens having 124 FOV, and 12MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom range. Xperia 5 II will be right there in the flagship domain and the price too is going to be likewise – expect it to be anywhere around $799 or upwards.

Nokia Pureview 9.3

Nokia PureView launched back in February 2019 and its successor the PureView 9.3 is going to launch soon. The phone packs-a-punch with top of the line processing power of Snapdragon 865 and an immersive P-OLED display having 120Hz refresh rate. Even though not much is known about the device, rumors confirm these details at least for now. The phone is rumored to come in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The talking point of Nokia’s flagship will be the quad-camera array featuring a 108MP primary shooter, ultra-wide secondary camera, telephoto shooter, and TOF 3D depth sensor. The ZEISS partnership promises cool camera performance for the phone. On the front, there will be a hole-punch 32MP camera with equally good optics and it might be an under-display shooter, just a guess.

OnePlus 8T

Talk of powerhouse phones and OnePlus has to be somewhere in the mix. The upcoming OnePlus 8T is likely to be a better version of the 8 series phones, going by the past release cycle by the OEM. It’ll have a 6.55-inch display tweaked for 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865+ SoC, and at least 8GB of RAM. The software experience will be top-notch with Oxygen OS 11 giving the device its full potential for multitasking.

According to the leaks, OnePlus 8T will ship with a quad-camera module having a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens. There won’t be much change in the design, as more focus will be on performance and software integration. The phone is rumored to hit the market in the first week of October and it should be one to look out for.

LG Wing

A lot of phones are going to be released this month and the eye-popping LG Wing is one of them with a slated September 14 release date. Coming with outlandish rotating screen design, it’s expected to have a 6.8-inch main OLED display that can swivel in landscape orientation to reveal a square-shaped screen underneath, which shows information like the keyboard or playback controls of your music player.

Although LG Wing is likely to have Snapdragon 765G SoC on-board and 8GB RAM, the sheer design of the phone seems appealing. The cameras on the phone and other specifications could be promising given the rumored $1,000 price tag. There is not much known about this one-of-a-kind smartphone at this point, so keep your eyes glued to the screen on Sept. 14, when LG debuts this beauty.