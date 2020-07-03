Ford teams with Disney to broadcast the all-new Bronco reveal

Of all the vehicles Ford is working on, one of the most highly anticipated is the all-new Ford Bronco. After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the official reveal for the all-new Bronco is set for July 13 at 8 PM EDT. Originally the Bronco was to be unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, but that show was canceled.

Ford says that it wants to bring an even wider audience to view the unveiling of the Bronco and to facilitate that it has teamed up with Disney. Ford and Disney will reveal the Bronco lineup across the Disney broadcast, cable, digital, and streaming properties. On July 13, a trio of custom three-minute films will be shown on ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic.

The films will run in each network’s first available commercial break in the 8:00 PM ET hour. For those who missed the Bronco films on TV, all three will be available on-demand on Hulu the following day. Ford also notes that it will be sharing additional content with the Bronco lineup’s capabilities and new features on its social channels.

Ford and Disney say that this will be the first-ever prime-time product reveal roadblock across Disney broadcast, cable, digital, and streaming properties. Ford has also announced along with the plans to unveil the vehicle on July 13 that reservations will begin on the same day.

Starting at 8 PM ET on July 13, anyone interested in the Ford Bronco can reserve one for $100. It’s unclear if that reservation is refundable or when precisely a reservation can be converted into an order. Ford very much needs a win with the Bronco as its profits have plummeted and it’s been shuttering operations around the world.