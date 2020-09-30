Ford talks specifications on the 2021 F-150 pickup

The 2021 F-150 pickup has been completely redesigned, and Ford is talking about some of the new truck’s specifications. The automaker says that the new F-150 has an available maximum total rating of 14,000 pounds and an available maximum payload of 3325 pounds. Ford says that its new F-150 can out-tow and out-haul any other light-duty full-size pickup with those specifications.

The truck is available with a 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid powertrain for 2021 that produces 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque. That torque rating gives the hybrid version of the pickup the most torque ever offered in the F-150. Ford also offers an available Pro Power Onboard system able to provide up to 18 times more exportable power than its closest competition.

The 2021 F-150 also offers an optional 5.0-liter V-8 and 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. Other nice features of the 2021 F-150 includes standard over-the-air updates, touchscreens, and Ford Co-Pilot360. Ford previously mentioned some of the new features of the pickup, including Interior Work Surface, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, and Tailgate Work Surface.

Depending on the powertrain chosen, the towing and payload capacity varies. With the base 3.3-liter V-6 engine, the maximum payload is 1985 pounds with 8200 pounds maximum towing. The small 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 has 2480 pounds maximum payload along with 10,100 pounds of maximum conventional towing.

The V-8 engine has a maximum payload rating of 3325 pounds with a maximum towing capacity of 13,000 pounds. The 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel V6 offers a maximum payload of 18,040 pounds with maximum towing of 12,100 pounds. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 has 3250 pounds of maximum payload with 14,000 pounds of maximum towing. The PowerBoost hybrid offers 2120 pounds of payload along with 12,700 pounds of towing.