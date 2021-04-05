Ford Performance Parts 12,000-pound Super Duty winch now available

One of the coolest things about the Ford Super Duty Tremor pickup that Ford revealed in the past was that the truck came with a 12,000-pound winch to pull it out of any particularly rough spots off-road. There were undoubtedly many other Super Duty owners who wished they could buy that winch for their trucks as well. Ford Performance Parts has now announced that the Winch by Warn offered on the Tremor is available for any properly equipped 2020 or newer Super Duty pickup.

The winch is available as a factory-orderable option or a dealer-installed accessory. It works with the optional 7.3-liter gas V-8 or the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V-8. All 2020 or newer 4×4 equipped F-250 and F-350 trucks fitted with the available dual batteries, and dual 397-amp alternators support the winch.

Ford says that it developed the winch with crash safety and capability at the top of the requirements. The winch is fully integrated and mounted behind the steel bumper and features optimized air flowing clearance regardless of engine option. The winch also has a high-tensile strength and abrasion-resistant synthetic cable.

Ford says its winch offering has the only wireless remote control in its class along with a wired remote control giving users options on how they control the winch. The Ford Performance Parts Winch by Warn will be available to order starting April 8 as a $3000 factory option on properly equipped Super Duty trucks.

Super Duty owners who already have their truck and want to have the winch added can purchase it and have it installed at a local dealership for $3000 plus labor. Exactly how much labor is involved in installation is unknown. It’s also worth noting that while the price might seem high, it is right in line with what a winch costs in the aftermarket.