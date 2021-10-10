Ford forced to suspend Bronco Sport production for two days

Ford is being forced to temporarily suspend production at the Hermosillo production plant in Mexico on October 11 and 12th. The production suspension was confirmed by union workers at the plant and is being blamed on a shortage of material. However, Ford hasn’t specifically said what material shortage is causing the production problem. Presumably, the shortage is chips required for controlling vehicle systems, but that is unconfirmed.

Ford certainly wouldn’t be the first major automotive manufacturer to be forced to suspend production due to chip shortage. A shortage of chips is impacting multiple industries worldwide and stems from production decline due to the ongoing pandemic. The union confirmed that Ford would pay workers 75 percent of their salary on October 11 and 12th even though they won’t be working. The manufacturing facility in Mexico produces the Bronco Sport SUV.

While Ford didn’t confirm the production stoppage was due to a short supply of chips, other auto manufacturers, including GM and Volkswagen having to stop production for that reason. Last week, Nissan confirmed two of its Mexican facilities would stop production during October.

Ford’s Mexican facilities aren’t the only ones that have been forced to suspend production. Earlier this month, the Blue Oval confirmed that plants at Flat Rock, Michigan, and parts of the Kansas City plant would also stop production briefly. With such high demand for Bronco Sport, stopping production for any length of time is certainly not what Ford wants to do.

With high demand and low availability, many automotive buyers who want a Bronco Sport have been unable to find one. Reports have also been circulating that dealerships that do have Bronco Sport vehicles on their lots are tacking on significant market adjustments, sometimes as much as $10,000 on top of the sticker price.