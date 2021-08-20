Ford fields multiple Bronco models in the 2021 Rebelle Rally

Ford is heavily into motorsports in multiple sanctioning bodies and events around the world. One of the events that Ford is participating in for 2021 using its Bronco and Bronco Sport models is the Rebelle Rally. The 2021 Rebelle Rally is the first women’s off-road navigation rally in the US.

Ford is fielding multiple vehicles and drivers in the event. Professional driver Shelby Hall and navigator Penny Dale are competing in the 4×4 class using a 2021 Bronco two-door SUV. Professional off-road driver Melissa Fischer and Cora Jokinen will drive a 2021 Bronco Sport in the X-cross class. Ford and off-road accessory supplier 4Wheel Parts are competing in the 4×4 class using a four-door Bronco handled by Kathryn Reinhardt and Victoria Bundrant.

Rebelle Rally is an all-women off-road event that challenges participants in the desert terrain of Nevada and California. The event will be held in October and covers more than 1200 miles. The rally is designed to challenge the navigational skills of the participants and starts near Hoover Dam on October 8. The race will cross rugged terrain in Nevada, and California finishing at the Imperial Sand Dunes in California on October 16.

Participants stop for the night at designated checkpoint base camps along the route. The vehicles used in the event are all brand-new Bronco models, including a Bronco Sport and Bronco four-door Badlands model. The two-door Bronco is a Wildtrak.

All four Bronco SUVs wear a race livery inspired by the Bronco 4600 stock class race vehicle fielded in the ULTRA4 stock class off-road series. The two-door Bronco, which is fitted with the Sasquatch Package and the Bronco Sport, are completely stock with navigation systems disabled and second-row seats removed. The 4Wheel Parts team is using a standard four-door Bronco fitted with accessories.