Ford email warns of Mach-E EV delay

In recent months, Ford has been on a roll with the revealing of highly anticipated and popular vehicles, including the new Shelby GT500, Bronco, and Mach-E electric vehicle. While there is significant demand for Ford’s vehicles, the automaker is, like most other automakers, having a problem securing the components it needs to complete many of its vehicles. A global semiconductor shortage has resulted in production slowdowns for various vehicles globally.

A new report has surfaced claiming Ford is sending out emails to Mach-E customers who have placed orders for the electric vehicle. A screenshot of the email has turned up on the Macheforum and says any Mach-E scheduled to be produced between July 5, 2021, and October 1, 2021, will be delayed. The delay is reportedly six weeks and is blamed specifically on the global semiconductor shortage.

The email states the semiconductor shortage is impacting Ford’s ability to keep up with demand for the electric vehicle. The automaker promises it is working “nonstop” to deliver the customer’s vehicle. Buyers are warned that the delay is for a “minimum of six weeks.” Ford has no idea when the semiconductor shortage will ease, and it would be no surprise if the delay was extended.

The email promises that when the customer’s vehicle receives the required semiconductor, the vehicle status will be updated, and another email with the estimated delivery week will be sent. Ford is trying to offset customer anger for the delay in receiving their vehicle by offering free charging.

Ford promises users with delayed orders will get an additional 250 kWh of free charging via the Ford Blue Oval Charge Network. What do you think? Is free charging good enough to offset the delay of at least six weeks in receiving a vehicle?