Ford details 2022 F-Series Super Duty truck upgrades

Ford is talking about some of the new updates for the 2022 F-Series Super duty pickup. The automaker says the new Super Duty offers the highest available payload and maximum conventional and fifth-wheel towing capacity. Among some of the changes for the 2022 model year is the introduction of the SYNC 4 system running on the all-new landscape-oriented 12-inch center touchscreen.

That large touchscreen is standard on Lariat and higher models and features physical controls below for quickly accessing common functions. The large screen supports multitask functions with the ability to split the screen to show navigation, music, truck features, or the digital owner’s manual. SYNC 4 can wirelessly connect to smartphones with support for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and SYNC AppLink apps.

Ford updated SYNC 4 with support for more conversational, natural voice control with the ability to ask for points of interest or delays along a route. XL series Super Duty trucks also feature voice control but use a smaller 4.2-inch center screen with SYNC 3 or an optional eight-inch center touchscreen. For 2022, Super Duty buyers can also opt for a Lariat Sport Appearance Package featuring body-colored bumpers, exterior mirrors, and grille. That package also offers chrome exhaust tips and black platform running boards.

XLT buyers can now choose the Black Appearance Package that features 20-inch ebony black-painted premium wheels, body-colored front and rear bumpers, grille bars, and six-inch Ebony Black running boards. Ford also paints the Blue Ovals black. Some new colors are available, including a Baja interior on Lariat and Navy Pier and light slate for Limited models. A new exterior color called Atlas Blue is available.

Super Duty buyers have a 7.3-liter V-8 making 430 horsepower and 475 pound-foot of torque or a 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel making 475 horsepower and 1050 pound-foot of torque as power options. The truck can tow up to 37,000 pounds maximum gooseneck towing or 32,500 pounds of fifth-wheel when properly equipped.