Ford bumps up Mustang Mach-E power and torque figures

Ford has announced that the order banks for the anticipated full-electric Mustang Mach-E have now opened in the United States. That means that users who have put down reservations are being invited to convert those reservations to official orders. Ford has also announced that it has increased horsepower and torque ratings for the Mach-E.

The extended range all-wheel-drive Mach-E is now rated to deliver 346 hp and 428 pound-feet of torque with a 0-60 mph time in the mid-five second range. The extended range rear-wheel-drive model will produce 290 hp and 317 pound-feet of torque. The standard-range all-wheel-drive model is now rated for 266 hp and 428 pound-feet of torque.

The standard-range rear-wheel-drive model promises 266 hp and 317 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers represent a gain of 11 pound-feet of torque and 11 hp for the standard-range models. The extended range rear-wheel-drive model gains 8 hp and 11 pound-feet of torque.

The biggest gains come for the extended range all-wheel-drive version, which gains 14 hp and 11 pound-feet of torque. While the order banks are open, it may be hard for those who haven’t reserved the vehicle to get one in the first year of production.

Ford is believed to be able to produce about 50,000 Mach-E electric vehicles in the first year of production. However, the order banks are open and appear to be taking orders now, so perhaps it’s not too late for those who didn’t reserve earlier this year. It remains to be seen if dealers will be tacking on “market adjustments” to make more money on the anticipated vehicle.